A Mother's Fight for Justice: Seeking Death Penalty for Daughter's Killers

After a district court sentenced three men to life imprisonment for the murder of Ankita Bhandari, her parents are determined to continue their fight for the death penalty. The incident, involving a former BJP leader's son and his employees, has sparked demands for higher accountability and justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 31-05-2025 08:36 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 08:36 IST
A Mother's Fight for Justice: Seeking Death Penalty for Daughter's Killers
  • Country:
  • India

The battle for justice continues for Ankita Bhandari, a young receptionist whose murder has gripped Uttarakhand. Her parents, unsatisfied with the life sentences given to her killers, demand the death penalty. Their quest for justice has ignited a broader discussion about women's safety and accountability.

Ankita, 19, was killed by resort owner Pulkit Arya and his employees Saurabh Bhaskar and Ankit Gupta in September 2022. The court's recent verdict of life imprisonment has not quelled her mother's grief, as Soni Devi vows to fight on until a harsher penalty is imposed.

Amidst public outcry, the family plans to challenge the decision in the High Court. Their call for higher punishment has echoed across media platforms, highlighting issues of political influence and women's safety in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

