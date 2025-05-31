Winston Peters Concludes Diplomatic Tour With Strategic India Talks

In a significant diplomatic development, New Zealand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Winston Peters has wrapped up a pivotal visit to India aimed at deepening ties between the two nations. Speaking at the conclusion of his engagements in New Delhi, Mr Peters underscored a shared commitment between New Zealand and India to enhance cooperation across a broad range of sectors, marking a promising chapter in their bilateral relationship.

“New Zealand and India have agreed that we can and should be doing more together,” Mr Peters stated. “Both countries have worked hard over the last 18 months to bring energy, focus and deeper practical cooperation to the relationship.”

Key Engagements with Indian Leaders

While in New Delhi, Mr Peters held formal discussions and a working dinner with India’s External Affairs Minister, Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. The talks covered critical regional and global matters, as well as strategies for advancing shared goals in the Indo-Pacific region.

“This has been an excellent opportunity to take stock of the progress we have made over the past year-and-a-half,” Peters said, “while also discussing the pressing regional and global challenges our countries face.”

Mr Peters noted that India’s perspective on current regional developments was particularly valuable as the two countries aim to expand collaboration in areas of mutual concern.

In addition to his discussions with Dr. Jaishankar, Mr Peters also met with key political leaders across the Indian political spectrum, including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda and Congress Party Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi. These meetings highlighted the broad bipartisan support within India for strengthening its ties with New Zealand.

Diverse Areas of Cooperation

According to Mr Peters, the two nations have already made tangible progress in several domains, with substantial cooperation now underway in:

Defence and Security : Joint efforts are being made to foster a more secure Indo-Pacific region.

Trade and Economic Development : Talks included enhancing bilateral trade flows and exploring new investment avenues.

Science and Technology : Cooperation is growing in innovation, research, and development, especially in areas like climate science and digital technologies.

Sport and Culture: People-to-people connections, including through cricket and education, continue to be a vital bridge between the two nations.

Foreign Policy Reset and Broader Regional Vision

While in India, Mr Peters delivered a keynote address outlining New Zealand’s “Foreign Policy Reset” — a recalibrated approach to diplomacy that places significant emphasis on the Indo-Pacific and South Asian regions. He highlighted that New Zealand sees South and Southeast Asia as critical partners in shaping a stable and prosperous regional future.

“New Zealand’s strategic and economic interests are inextricably tied to the Indo-Pacific, including South Asia,” Mr Peters remarked. “It is crucial that we continue to invest in and strengthen our relationships here.”

His remarks underscored the importance of a balanced, inclusive approach to regional engagement and the need for countries to work together in responding to global challenges such as climate change, economic resilience, and regional security.

Conclusion of Four-Nation Indo-Pacific Tour

India was the final stop in a four-country diplomatic tour that also included Australia, Sri Lanka, and Nepal. During this extensive trip, Mr Peters emphasized New Zealand’s commitment to reengaging with its regional partners and reinvigorating key alliances.

Reflecting on his travels, he said: “This week has also highlighted the quality of our relationships in South Asia, characterised by rich people-to-people connections, a common desire to do more together, and shared perspectives on the challenges facing our region.”

Over the course of the current Parliamentary term, beginning in December 2023, Mr Peters has undertaken diplomatic visits to 45 countries, spending a total of 154 days overseas on official business — a testament to New Zealand’s active pursuit of global partnerships.

Mr Peters is scheduled to return to New Zealand later today, May 31, concluding a highly productive diplomatic chapter focused on reinforcing the country’s position in the Indo-Pacific geopolitical landscape.