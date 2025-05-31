UN Experts Demand Legal Safeguards for Detained El Salvador Lawyer Ruth López

The United Nations has issued a firm call on the Government of El Salvador to uphold the fundamental rights and due process guarantees of Ruth López, a prominent human rights lawyer and anti-corruption advocate, following her recent arrest and short-term enforced disappearance.

López, who serves as Director of the Justice and Anti-Corruption Unit at Fundación Cristosal, was detained at her residence by agents of the National Civil Police late on 18 May 2025. Her detention was carried out without prior notice, and authorities reportedly failed to disclose her whereabouts or fate to her family or legal counsel until 20 May 2025, amounting to a temporary enforced disappearance under international law.

According to UN human rights experts, this action constitutes a serious breach of international human rights obligations, particularly those enshrined in the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance.

“State authorities who detain individuals and refuse to acknowledge that they are in custody or disclose their fate or whereabouts place them outside the protection of the law,” the UN experts emphasized. “Such acts constitute an enforced disappearance, regardless of the length of detention or concealment.”

Charges and Context

The charges against López stem from her previous role as an advisor to a magistrate in the Supreme Electoral Tribunal between 2009 and 2014. She has been accused of embezzlement, although no comprehensive evidence has yet been presented publicly. Critics argue that the case may be politically motivated, targeting her work with Fundación Cristosal—an organization known for its legal advocacy, anti-corruption campaigns, and documentation of abuses in Central America.

The use of criminal prosecution against human rights defenders and independent voices has raised alarms among international watchdogs, who see such tactics as part of a growing trend of repression under the current Salvadoran government.

Gender-Based Risks and Chilling Effect

The UN experts expressed particular concern over the gender-specific harm faced by women subjected to enforced disappearance, including heightened vulnerability to sexual and gender-based violence while in detention.

“The enforced disappearance of human rights defenders is a strategy often used to spread terror,” the experts warned. “It creates a chilling effect in society, deterring individuals from taking action to protect the public interest out of fear.”

A Call for Pluralism and Rule of Law

In a broader message directed at the Salvadoran authorities, the UN experts urged the government to protect and promote diversity, including political and ideological pluralism. They emphasized the need to cultivate a public space where different opinions and historical interpretations can be openly expressed without fear of retaliation or suppression.

“Anyone who challenges dominant narratives should not feel at risk of repression,” the experts said.

This statement reflects growing global concern about the erosion of democratic principles and civil liberties in El Salvador. Over recent years, President Nayib Bukele’s administration has faced criticism for consolidating power, weakening judicial independence, and intimidating civil society actors, all under the guise of anti-corruption and anti-gang policies.

UN Working Group Engagement

The UN Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances has confirmed it is in direct contact with Salvadoran authorities concerning López’s detention. The group monitors such cases globally and plays a critical role in ensuring that states comply with their obligations to prevent disappearances, investigate them promptly, and bring perpetrators to justice.

International Solidarity and Continued Monitoring

Fundación Cristosal and other regional human rights organizations have launched campaigns demanding López’s release and legal transparency, while the international human rights community continues to closely monitor the case. Calls for international solidarity and legal accountability mechanisms are growing, particularly as civil society space shrinks in the country.

A Test of Justice and Democratic Values

The detention and treatment of Ruth López represent more than an individual legal matter; it is a litmus test for El Salvador’s commitment to the rule of law, judicial independence, and democratic accountability. As the UN reiterates its calls for her rights to be upheld, the world watches closely to see whether the Salvadoran government will meet its obligations or continue down a path of increasing repression.