Kurdish Commander Signals Openness to Dialogue with Turkey

Mazloum Abdi, commander of Kurdish forces in northeast Syria, announced open communication channels with Turkey, marking a potential diplomatic shift. Despite past conflicts, Abdi expressed willingness to improve relations, possibly through direct talks with Turkish President Erdogan. Abdi also dismissed claims of SDF's ties with Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 13:17 IST
Mazloum Abdi

Mazloum Abdi, leader of Kurdish forces controlling northeast Syria, expressed readiness to foster better relations with Turkey during a recent interview. His statement reflects a noteworthy diplomatic move given the longstanding hostilities between Kurdish forces and Turkey.

Abdi revealed that the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), under his command, have established direct communication lines with Turkey, aimed at enhancing ties post-conflict. Although he has no current plans to meet Turkish President Erdogan, Abdi is open to such a possibility in the future, emphasizing the absence of an active state of war.

Meanwhile, Turkey maintains its stance equating the Kurdish group with the PKK, despite the latter's recent disbandment. Abdi firmly rejected accusations of SDF-Israel ties, advocating for good relations with all neighbors. As tensions simmer, the prospect of enduring peace remains subject to continued talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

