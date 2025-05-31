Kurdish Commander Signals Openness to Dialogue with Turkey

Mazloum Abdi, leader of Kurdish forces controlling northeast Syria, expressed readiness to foster better relations with Turkey during a recent interview. His statement reflects a noteworthy diplomatic move given the longstanding hostilities between Kurdish forces and Turkey.

Abdi revealed that the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), under his command, have established direct communication lines with Turkey, aimed at enhancing ties post-conflict. Although he has no current plans to meet Turkish President Erdogan, Abdi is open to such a possibility in the future, emphasizing the absence of an active state of war.

Meanwhile, Turkey maintains its stance equating the Kurdish group with the PKK, despite the latter's recent disbandment. Abdi firmly rejected accusations of SDF-Israel ties, advocating for good relations with all neighbors. As tensions simmer, the prospect of enduring peace remains subject to continued talks.

