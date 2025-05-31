Left Menu

Trailblazing Women Constables Join BSF after Rigorous Training

Forty female constables, recruited on compassionate grounds, have successfully completed a 24-week training program at the BSF's Subsidiary Training Centre in Kharkan. Marked by an attestation parade, the occasion saw Inspector General Sindhu Kumar commend the recruits for their self-confidence, discipline, and commitment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 31-05-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 13:47 IST
Trailblazing Women Constables Join BSF after Rigorous Training
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark achievement, forty female constables have completed a demanding 24-week training regimen at the Subsidiary Training Centre (STC) in Kharkan, near Hoshiarpur. These women were recruited on compassionate grounds and have successfully passed out to join the Border Security Force (BSF).

An attestation parade commemorated the occasion, with Sindhu Kumar, Inspector General of STC, presiding as the chief guest. The recruits paid a general salute and swore allegiance to the Constitution and the nation under the national flag.

Inspector General Kumar praised the latest batch, lauding their self-confidence, discipline, and coordination displayed during their rigorous training. This all-female batch marks a significant step forward in representation and empowerment within the force.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025