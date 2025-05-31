Trailblazing Women Constables Join BSF after Rigorous Training

In a landmark achievement, forty female constables have completed a demanding 24-week training regimen at the Subsidiary Training Centre (STC) in Kharkan, near Hoshiarpur. These women were recruited on compassionate grounds and have successfully passed out to join the Border Security Force (BSF).

An attestation parade commemorated the occasion, with Sindhu Kumar, Inspector General of STC, presiding as the chief guest. The recruits paid a general salute and swore allegiance to the Constitution and the nation under the national flag.

Inspector General Kumar praised the latest batch, lauding their self-confidence, discipline, and coordination displayed during their rigorous training. This all-female batch marks a significant step forward in representation and empowerment within the force.

(With inputs from agencies.)