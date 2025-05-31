Swift Justice: Kalyan-Dombivali Police Set New Standards

In an unprecedented move, the police of Kalyan-Dombivali, Thane, have swiftly filed chargesheets in three cases of crimes against women within a span of 48 hours, setting a new benchmark in legal proceedings.

The charges pertain to cases of molestation, sexual assault, and related offenses filed at Manpada, Kolsewadi, and Bazarpet police stations. These incidents targeted women and minor girls, resulting in decisive action under the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act.

The swift moves resulted from dedicated efforts by specialized teams and have resulted in the arrest of three individuals, ensuring that swift justice follows for the accused and protection for the victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)