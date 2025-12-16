Arrest Made in Ratnagiri Sexual Assault Case

A 29-year-old man has been arrested in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, over allegations of sexual assault against a minor, as confirmed by officials.

The accused, identified as Pritesh Surve from Dhopave village, reportedly took a 15-year-old girl to Guhagar beach on Sunday, where the alleged incident occurred.

Concerned for her whereabouts, the girl's parents had initially reported her missing, prompting police action. She returned the following day and subsequently revealed the assault, leading to a police complaint under the POCSO Act. Surve was apprehended and is due in court on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)