Arrest Made in Ratnagiri Sexual Assault Case

A 29-year-old man named Pritesh Surve has been arrested in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl. The incident occurred at Guhagar beach. After the girl returned home and described the incident, her parents filed a complaint, leading to Surve's arrest under the POCSO Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-12-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 21:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 29-year-old man has been arrested in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, over allegations of sexual assault against a minor, as confirmed by officials.

The accused, identified as Pritesh Surve from Dhopave village, reportedly took a 15-year-old girl to Guhagar beach on Sunday, where the alleged incident occurred.

Concerned for her whereabouts, the girl's parents had initially reported her missing, prompting police action. She returned the following day and subsequently revealed the assault, leading to a police complaint under the POCSO Act. Surve was apprehended and is due in court on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

