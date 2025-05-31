Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Pioneers Judicial Infrastructure with New Advocate Chambers

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the importance of litigants and celebrated the 300th birth anniversary of Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar. At the Allahabad High Court event, he discussed improvements in judicial infrastructure and advocate welfare. Key projects include integrated court complexes, multilevel parking, and enhanced funds for advocates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 31-05-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 16:54 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the significance of litigants in the rule of law during the inauguration of new advocate chambers at the Allahabad High Court. The event, attended by Chief Justice of India Justice Bhushan Ramakrishna Gavai, underscored the state's commitment to improving judicial infrastructure.

Adityanath commemorated the 300th birth anniversary of Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar and stressed the continuing efforts to enhance facilities for advocates despite challenging conditions. He noted the significance of integrating court services under one roof to improve access to justice for all.

Highlighting infrastructure advancements, Adityanath discussed the successful execution of plans for multilevel parking and court complexes. The government has increased the Advocate Fund from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh and established a Rs 500 crore corpus fund to support advocates, complemented by facilities such as journals and books for new advocates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

