Uttar Pradesh Pioneers Judicial Infrastructure with New Advocate Chambers

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the significance of litigants in the rule of law during the inauguration of new advocate chambers at the Allahabad High Court. The event, attended by Chief Justice of India Justice Bhushan Ramakrishna Gavai, underscored the state's commitment to improving judicial infrastructure.

Adityanath commemorated the 300th birth anniversary of Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar and stressed the continuing efforts to enhance facilities for advocates despite challenging conditions. He noted the significance of integrating court services under one roof to improve access to justice for all.

Highlighting infrastructure advancements, Adityanath discussed the successful execution of plans for multilevel parking and court complexes. The government has increased the Advocate Fund from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh and established a Rs 500 crore corpus fund to support advocates, complemented by facilities such as journals and books for new advocates.

