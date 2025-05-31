Midnight Mercy Mission: Indian Coast Guard's Heroic Sea Rescue

The Indian Coast Guard executed a daring midnight rescue, evacuating a heart attack-stricken captain from a Bahamas-flagged vessel adrift at sea. The mission, coordinated by the Kakinada Station, began at 1:10 a.m. on May 30, 2025, with ICGS 430 responding swiftly to the emergency.

The Coast Guard team successfully transported the endangered captain to safety, delivering him to medical facilities onshore. Photos of the dramatic rescue operation were shared in a public statement by the ICG via social media platform X.

The captain, once ashore, was promptly admitted to Apollo Hospitals in Kakinada, where his condition became stable. The operation underscores the ICG's unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives at sea.