Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Explosion Rocks Kakinada Crackers Unit

A devastating explosion at a cracker manufacturing unit in Kakinada district resulted in at least seven fatalities. Andhra Pradesh officials fear more casualties and are providing medical aid to victims. State leaders expressed their sorrow over the incident and pledged support to affected families.

Updated: 28-02-2026 15:59 IST
An explosion at a cracker manufacturing unit in Kakinada district, Andhra Pradesh, resulted in at least seven deaths on Saturday, the state's Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha reported. With fears that the casualty count may rise, several injured have been moved to hospitals for urgent medical care.

Responding to the tragedy, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives due to the blast at Vetlapalem village's cracker unit. 'It's saddening that multiple people have died in this accident,' he remarked in a post on X.

Naidu assured that rescue operations are underway and announced state support for the affected families. He instructed senior officials and ministers to ensure immediate assistance is provided and to closely monitor the unfolding situation at the disaster site.

