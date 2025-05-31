Left Menu

Hamas Considers Ceasefire Proposal Amid Hostage Negotiations

Hamas has responded to a ceasefire proposal from U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff, involving hostage exchanges with Israel. The proposal seeks a permanent ceasefire, but differences remain, especially over disarmament and military withdrawals. The ongoing conflict has resulted in significant casualties and destruction in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 21:14 IST
In a significant development, Hamas announced on Saturday its response to a ceasefire proposal spearheaded by U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff. The proposal includes the exchange of hostages, with Hamas agreeing to release ten hostages and 18 bodies for an unspecified number of Palestinian prisoners from Israel.

The statement from Hamas indicates the proposal aims to establish a lasting ceasefire and includes comprehensive measures for the withdrawal of forces from the Gaza Strip and the unhindered flow of aid. Despite a generally positive response, a Palestinian official suggested Hamas is seeking certain amendments to the offer.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly communicated acceptance of the deal to families of hostages but remains firm on preconditions requiring Hamas's disarmament and a complete military withdrawal prior to any ceasefire agreement. The ongoing conflict, initiated by a deadly Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, has resulted in catastrophic casualties and devastation in Gaza.

