Rajeev Krishna Appointed as New Uttar Pradesh DGP

Rajeev Krishna, a senior officer of the Indian Police Service, has been appointed as the new Director General of Police (DGP) for Uttar Pradesh, officials announced on Saturday.

Krishna, who hails from the 1991 batch of the IPS, currently holds the position of Director General of Vigilance within the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board.

According to a government spokesperson, Krishna will assume his new role following the retirement of the current DGP, Prashant Kumar, on Saturday.