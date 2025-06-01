Iran's Undeclared Nuclear Moves: A Potential Catalyst for Conflict

A recent confidential report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) discloses that Iran has engaged in undeclared nuclear activities at three sites, according to Reuters. These findings have prompted Western nations, including the United States, Britain, France, and Germany, to push for a formal declaration of Iran's violation of its non-proliferation commitments.

The IAEA report highlights coordinated secret programs, some linked to weapons creation, and criticizes Iran's inadequate cooperation with the agency. With Iran's uranium enrichment levels nearing weapons-grade, tensions rise, potentially stalling nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington.

The revelations may lead to further actions by the UN Security Council and escalate Iran's nuclear ambitions, warns the IAEA. In turn, Iran's foreign ministry disputes the report, labeling it politically motivated, as diplomatic discussions with the U.S. continue without resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)