Bridge Collapse in Bryansk: Incident Near Ukraine Border
A bridge in Russia's Bryansk region, near the Ukraine border, has collapsed, resulting in injuries. The announcement was made by the regional governor, Alexander Bogomaz, via the Telegram messaging platform early on Sunday. Details regarding the cause of the collapse are currently under investigation.
A bridge in the Russian Bryansk region, bordering Ukraine, has collapsed, leading to injuries, according to a statement issued by the regional governor.
Governor Alexander Bogomaz shared the unfortunate news on the Telegram messaging app early Sunday. Specifics of the incident, including the number of casualties, remain unclear.
The authorities are investigating the cause of the collapse as efforts to assist the injured are underway. The incident has raised concerns about infrastructure safety in the region.
