Left Menu

Bridge Collapse in Bryansk: Incident Near Ukraine Border

A bridge in Russia's Bryansk region, near the Ukraine border, has collapsed, resulting in injuries. The announcement was made by the regional governor, Alexander Bogomaz, via the Telegram messaging platform early on Sunday. Details regarding the cause of the collapse are currently under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-06-2025 03:04 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 03:04 IST
Bridge Collapse in Bryansk: Incident Near Ukraine Border
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A bridge in the Russian Bryansk region, bordering Ukraine, has collapsed, leading to injuries, according to a statement issued by the regional governor.

Governor Alexander Bogomaz shared the unfortunate news on the Telegram messaging app early Sunday. Specifics of the incident, including the number of casualties, remain unclear.

The authorities are investigating the cause of the collapse as efforts to assist the injured are underway. The incident has raised concerns about infrastructure safety in the region.

TRENDING

1
Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
2
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025