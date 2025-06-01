Bridge Collapse in Bryansk: Incident Near Ukraine Border

A bridge in the Russian Bryansk region, bordering Ukraine, has collapsed, leading to injuries, according to a statement issued by the regional governor.

Governor Alexander Bogomaz shared the unfortunate news on the Telegram messaging app early Sunday. Specifics of the incident, including the number of casualties, remain unclear.

The authorities are investigating the cause of the collapse as efforts to assist the injured are underway. The incident has raised concerns about infrastructure safety in the region.