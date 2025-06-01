Left Menu

Flynas Airlines Pays the Price for Baggage Mishap

A Mumbai consumer commission has ordered Flynas Airlines to compensate a passenger over Rs 1.25 lakh for lost baggage, citing negligence. The complainant's luggage was misplaced during a flight from Istanbul to Mumbai. The airline failed to resolve the incident adequately, leading to the commission's decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-06-2025 11:01 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 11:01 IST
Flynas Airlines Pays the Price for Baggage Mishap
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Mumbai ruled against Flynas Airlines in a case involving misplaced baggage. The low-cost carrier was directed to compensate a passenger more than Rs 1.25 lakh after she lost a bag during a trip from Istanbul to Mumbai, connecting through Riyadh.

The commission found that Flynas Airlines displayed 'mala fide negligence' by failing to properly tag the complainant's baggage, resulting in its loss. Despite the complainant's repeated attempts to locate the missing bag through various forms of communication, the airline's response was unsatisfactory.

The commission's decision emphasized the airline's neglect in handling the incident, noting its absence during hearings and lack of effort to resolve the complaint. The passenger will receive compensation for the lost goods, with additional funds for mental distress.

TRENDING

1
Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
2
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025