Flynas Airlines Pays the Price for Baggage Mishap

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Mumbai ruled against Flynas Airlines in a case involving misplaced baggage. The low-cost carrier was directed to compensate a passenger more than Rs 1.25 lakh after she lost a bag during a trip from Istanbul to Mumbai, connecting through Riyadh.

The commission found that Flynas Airlines displayed 'mala fide negligence' by failing to properly tag the complainant's baggage, resulting in its loss. Despite the complainant's repeated attempts to locate the missing bag through various forms of communication, the airline's response was unsatisfactory.

The commission's decision emphasized the airline's neglect in handling the incident, noting its absence during hearings and lack of effort to resolve the complaint. The passenger will receive compensation for the lost goods, with additional funds for mental distress.