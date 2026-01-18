Ethiopian Athletes Triumph in Thrilling Mumbai Marathon
Ethiopian marathon runners Tadu Abate Deme and Yeshi Kalayu Chekole claimed victory in both men's and women's elite races at the Mumbai Marathon. Yeshi achieved her first major marathon win, while Abate outpaced Kenyans and Eritreans. Indian winners Sanjivani Jadhav and Kartik Karkera excelled in their categories.
Ethiopian athletes dominated the elite races at the Mumbai Marathon, with Tadu Abate Deme and Yeshi Kalayu Chekole clinching titles in the men's and women's categories, respectively. Abate completed the race in 2 hours, 9 minutes, and 55 seconds, while Yeshi crossed the finish line in 2:25:13.
The event marked the seventh time Ethiopian runners have secured both titles simultaneously in Mumbai's 21 editions. In the men's elite race, Leonard Kiprotich Langat of Kenya and Merhawi Kesete Weldemaryam of Eritrea finished second and third. The women's category saw a complete Ethiopian podium with Kidsan Alema Gebremedhin and Gojjam Tsegaye Enyew.
Indian champions Kartik Karkera and Sanjivani Jadhav shone among local elites. Karkera claimed victory with a time of 2:19:55, while Jadhav won the women's race in 2:49:02. Runners enjoyed a new route featuring Mumbai's coastal road and Bandra-Worli Sea Link, with notable appearances from celebrities like Aamir Khan.
