Air Marshal Manish Khanna Takes Command of Southern Air Command

Air Marshal Manish Khanna, with over 4,000 flight hours, assumed command of the Southern Air Command. His career spans nearly four decades, with roles in air defence and training, including international assignments. A government statement also announced his command alongside Jasvir Singh Mann's role in the Western Air Command.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2025 13:25 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 13:25 IST
  • India

Air Marshal Manish Khanna, renowned for his extensive flying experience, having accumulated over 4,000 hours on fighter and trainer aircraft, assumed the pivotal role of Southern Air Command's leader on Sunday.

With a commissioning date of December 6, 1986, in the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force, Khanna's ascension to Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief on June 1, 2025, in Thiruvananthapuram, was officially announced by the government.

Khanna, a graduate of acclaimed military institutions, possesses operational expertise in various domains, including air defence. His career, almost spanning four decades, includes foundational roles across multiple commands, with significant contributions in training both domestically and internationally.

