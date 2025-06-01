STF Catches Notorious Liquor Smugglers in Kushinagar

The Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh Police made a significant breakthrough by apprehending two individuals involved in a liquor smuggling ring in Kushinagar district. Ajay Tiwari, with a bounty of Rs 1 lakh, and Ramesh Yadav, carrying a Rs 25,000 reward, were captured in Damodari Singha village on Saturday.

Tiwari's operations extended into Bihar, where he was notorious for supplying significant quantities of illicit liquor in collaboration with Ajit Singh, also known as Jadi. Yadav also faced charges in this illegal trade.

The STF confirmed that Tiwari had six cases filed against him across various police stations in Deoria. Similarly, two cases were pending against Yadav. Both men now face charges filed at the Kotwali police station in Deoria district.

(With inputs from agencies.)