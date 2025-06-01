Delhi High Court Upholds Officer's Termination Over Religious Parade Refusal

The Delhi High Court has affirmed the dismissal of a Christian Army officer who consistently refused to partake in the weekly regimental religious parades. The bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Shalinder Kaur underscored that the armed forces are defined by their uniform, not divided by religious affiliations.

The officer, who served as a 'Troop Leader,' was terminated in March 2021 without pension or gratuity due to his disobedience of a lawful command, an offense under the Army Act. The court noted that his refusal was a matter of discipline, not religious freedom.

The judgement highlighted that participation in regimental parades is crucial for fostering unity and morale among troops. The court supported the termination as essential for maintaining military discipline, asserting that the ethos of the armed forces places the nation above religion.

