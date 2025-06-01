MGNREGA Scam Unveiled: Minister's Sons in the Hot Seat

In a significant crackdown, Gujarat minister Bachubhai Khabad's son, Balvant Khabad, was apprehended recently over alleged irregularities in MGNREGA projects. The arrest comes soon after Balvant was granted bail in another case connected to MGNREGA operations, according to local law enforcement officials.

The police disclosed that Balvant, along with his brother Kiran, was released on bail on May 29 after being implicated in an initial FIR registered in April. However, Balvant was rearrested after a fresh FIR was lodged against him by Dahod 'B' division police, detailed Deputy Superintendent of Police Jagdishsinh Bhandari.

The FIR states that Khabad's company, Shree Raj Construction Company, Pipero, in collaboration with government employees, unlawfully secured Rs 33.86 lakh by not supplying materials for government-sanctioned MGNREGA jobs at Bhanpur village. The investigation has revealed a broader fraud worth Rs 71 crore, marked by fake documents and unfulfilled contracts.

(With inputs from agencies.)