Police Crackdown: Social Media Misuse in Poonch
Ajaz Ahmed was arrested under preventive detention law for allegedly misusing social media to disturb peace in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir. Police highlighted their commitment to maintaining communal harmony and urged responsible social media use, warning against any actions disrupting regional peace.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive move to safeguard peace, the police have detained Ajaz Ahmed under preventive detention laws in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir. Ahmed is accused of misusing social media platforms to incite unrest in the district, according to police reports.
The authorities stress that this action underscores their unwavering commitment to preserving communal harmony and public order. It is a reminder of the police's dedication to ensuring the safety of all citizens.
Citizens are urged to exercise responsibility when using social media and encouraged to report any misuse to nearby police stations. Law enforcement continues to monitor all platforms vigilantly and is prepared to take strict action against any attempts to disturb regional peace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
