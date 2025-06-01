Left Menu

Preventive Actions: Upholding Peace through Social Media Monitoring

Ajaz Ahmed from Poonch district was detained under preventive law for allegedly disturbing peace via social media. Authorities stress the importance of responsible online conduct and ensure that monitoring will continue to preserve communal harmony and public safety.

  • India

In Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir, Ajaz Ahmed was detained under preventive detention laws for allegedly using social media to disturb peace. This action underscores the region's commitment to law and order, according to local police reports.

The police emphasized their dedication to maintaining communal harmony and public safety. Residents are being urged to use social media responsibly and to report any misuse to local authorities.

Continuous monitoring of social media is in place, with the police promising to take strict measures against any elements attempting to disrupt the region's peace.

