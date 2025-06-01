Ukrainian Delegation to Attend Istanbul Talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has confirmed Ukraine's attendance at a crucial meeting in Istanbul scheduled for Monday. The meeting was proposed by Russia, highlighting ongoing diplomatic engagements.

President Zelenskiy, after consulting with officials, communicated Ukraine's positions through Telegram, aiming for transparency in the proceedings.

The Ukrainian delegation is set to be led by Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, underscoring the nation's commitment to addressing pivotal discussions on international platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)