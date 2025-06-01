Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Pushes for Road Development in Wayanad under PMGSY-IV

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has called on Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expedite road projects in Wayanad under the PMGSY-IV. Out of 331 roads, only 64 have been approved, leaving 267 pending. Vadra highlighted inaccuracies in habitation categorization and urged for equitable approvals.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Congress leader and Wayanad MP, has urged Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expedite road development projects in Wayanad district under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-IV (PMGSY-IV).

In her communication to the minister of rural development, agriculture, and farmers welfare, Vadra pointed out that only 64 out of 331 earmarked roads in Wayanad have received approval from the National Rural Infrastructure Development Agency (NRIDA). The unapproved projects, significantly affecting tribal regions, call for swift action, she emphasized.

Vadra also highlighted discrepancies in the current online system categorizing 25 unconnected habitations as connected. She demanded a review of the NRIDA approval process for a fair approach and urged the adjustment of data within the OMMAS to reflect true on-ground conditions.

