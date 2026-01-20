Greece and Israel Strengthen Defense Ties with Anti-Drone Collaboration

Greece and Israel have fortified their defense relations with a new partnership focusing on anti-drone technology and cybersecurity. Announced by Greek Defence Minister Nikos Dendias, this collaboration underscores the growing strategic ties between the two nations.

These existing ties have already seen the establishment of a joint air training center on Greek soil, promoting enhanced military cooperation. The defense partnership further illustrates the commitment of both countries to regional security.

Over recent years, Greece and Israel have conducted numerous joint military drills, reflecting their deepening alliance. This latest collaboration marks a significant step in bolstering their defense capabilities against emerging aerial threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)