Greece and Israel Strengthen Defense Ties with Anti-Drone Collaboration

Greece has announced a partnership with Israel to enhance anti-drone systems and cybersecurity. This collaboration follows a history of strong economic and diplomatic relations. The two countries also operate an air training center in Greece and have conducted joint military exercises over recent years.

Greece and Israel have fortified their defense relations with a new partnership focusing on anti-drone technology and cybersecurity. Announced by Greek Defence Minister Nikos Dendias, this collaboration underscores the growing strategic ties between the two nations.

These existing ties have already seen the establishment of a joint air training center on Greek soil, promoting enhanced military cooperation. The defense partnership further illustrates the commitment of both countries to regional security.

Over recent years, Greece and Israel have conducted numerous joint military drills, reflecting their deepening alliance. This latest collaboration marks a significant step in bolstering their defense capabilities against emerging aerial threats.

