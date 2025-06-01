Deadly Explosions Shake Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Amid Rising Terrorism

In a tragic turn of events in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, two separate explosions on Sunday claimed two lives and resulted in major property damage. According to officials, the first explosion occurred near a tube well in Kohat district's Darra Adam Khel town, approximately 35 kilometers from Peshawar.

The impact was so severe that it completely destroyed a nearby house. In a separate incident, an improvised explosive device (IED) was detonated in an under-construction building in Bannu district, damaging the structure, but fortunately, no casualties were reported.

These incidents come amid a resurgence of terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan regions, particularly following the collapse of a ceasefire agreement with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan in late 2022. The Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies reported a significant increase in terrorist activities in March 2025, with over 100 incidents, marking the highest number since 2014.