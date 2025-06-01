Left Menu

Deadly Explosions Shake Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Amid Rising Terrorism

Two separate explosions in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province resulted in two deaths and significant property damage. One blast occurred near a tube well in Kohat district, while another explosion damaged an under-construction Rescue 1122 building in Bannu. These incidents reflect a surge in terrorism in the region.

Peshawar | Updated: 01-06-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 18:34 IST
Deadly Explosions Shake Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Amid Rising Terrorism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • Pakistan

In a tragic turn of events in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, two separate explosions on Sunday claimed two lives and resulted in major property damage. According to officials, the first explosion occurred near a tube well in Kohat district's Darra Adam Khel town, approximately 35 kilometers from Peshawar.

The impact was so severe that it completely destroyed a nearby house. In a separate incident, an improvised explosive device (IED) was detonated in an under-construction building in Bannu district, damaging the structure, but fortunately, no casualties were reported.

These incidents come amid a resurgence of terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan regions, particularly following the collapse of a ceasefire agreement with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan in late 2022. The Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies reported a significant increase in terrorist activities in March 2025, with over 100 incidents, marking the highest number since 2014.

