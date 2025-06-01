Green Tribunal Clears Way for Assam Battalion HQ with Condition

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has determined that its intervention is unnecessary in the case concerning alleged unauthorized permissions for building the second Assam Commando Battalion unit headquarters in a protected forest area in Hailakandi, Assam.

The tribunal's decision follows an affidavit from the state government, confirming that the construction will be limited to less than 20,000 square meters, in line with regulations exempting it from requiring Environmental Clearance (EC). NGT had taken suo motu cognizance of a media report alleging misuse of 44 acres of forest land by the Assam Police Housing Corporation.

With the affidavit dated April 25, 2025, affirming adherence to the stated construction area, the NGT, led by Chairperson Prakash Shrivastava, concluded the need for action was null. The state committed to dismantling any excessive constructions and stated future expansion would comply with legal requirements, including possible fresh applications for additional space.

