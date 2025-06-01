Left Menu

Fatal Border Incident: Iranian Man Shot by German Police

An Iranian man was shot dead by German police near the Czech Republic border after firing at officers during a routine check. The man, carrying crystal meth, was returning from the Czech Republic. The incident occurred near Schirnding, with the man identified as a resident of Mannheim, Germany.

In a tragic turn of events, an Iranian national was fatally shot by German police during a routine stop near the border with the Czech Republic. The incident unfolded when the 47-year-old, driving alone, opened fire on officers, prompting them to return fire.

The shooting took place on the road between Schirnding and Münchenreuth within German territory. The man, a long-time resident of Mannheim, succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Authorities suspect the driver was returning from a drug procurement trip, as a significant quantity of crystal meth was found in his possession. Bavarian police disclosed that the narcotics contributed to the harrowing outcome of the routine check.

