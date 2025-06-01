Judiciary Sets Trio Free in 2006 Govindgarh Bus Tragedy

A court in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, has acquitted three individuals in the 2006 Govindgarh bus tragedy case, citing insufficient evidence. The tragic incident, which resulted in the death of over 60 passengers, occurred when the bus plunged into a pond.

The vehicle, traveling from Jigna to Rewa, crashed into Govindgarh pond on October 19, 2006. Among the deceased was the bus driver. Judicial Magistrate First Class Panna Nagesh acquitted the bus owner and conductors due to a lack of evidence proving reckless driving.

The court noted the absence of valid fitness and permit documents and highlighted the deceased driver's involvement. Their defense attorney, Rajiv Singh Shera, emphasized the prosecution's failure to substantiate the charges, leading to the acquittal under Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act provisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)