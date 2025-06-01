Judiciary Sets Trio Free in 2006 Govindgarh Bus Tragedy
A Madhya Pradesh court acquits three individuals due to insufficient evidence in the 2006 Govindgarh bus tragedy case. The incident killed over 60 passengers as the bus fell in a pond. The prosecution couldn't prove rash driving or provide valid vehicle documentation.
- Country:
- India
A court in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, has acquitted three individuals in the 2006 Govindgarh bus tragedy case, citing insufficient evidence. The tragic incident, which resulted in the death of over 60 passengers, occurred when the bus plunged into a pond.
The vehicle, traveling from Jigna to Rewa, crashed into Govindgarh pond on October 19, 2006. Among the deceased was the bus driver. Judicial Magistrate First Class Panna Nagesh acquitted the bus owner and conductors due to a lack of evidence proving reckless driving.
The court noted the absence of valid fitness and permit documents and highlighted the deceased driver's involvement. Their defense attorney, Rajiv Singh Shera, emphasized the prosecution's failure to substantiate the charges, leading to the acquittal under Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act provisions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi Sparks Debate Over India's Alleged Forewarning to Pakistan
Social Media Post Sparks Outrage: Reward Offered for Beheading BKU Leader
Tragedy at Mahipalpur: Swift Police Action After Fatal Bus Accident
Rewa-Bhopal Vande Bharat Express Hit by Iron Rods Amid Storm
Tragic Bus Accident Near Rajli: A Student's Death Raises Road Safety Concerns