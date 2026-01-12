Left Menu

Clean Toilets, Clear Rewards: NHAI's Extended Challenge

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has extended its 'Clean Toilet Picture Challenge' until June 30, 2026, promoting cleaner sanitation along highways. The initiative encourages commuters to report unclean toilet facilities via the Rajmargyatra app, with eligible entries receiving FASTag recharge rewards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2026 20:53 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 20:53 IST
Clean Toilets, Clear Rewards: NHAI's Extended Challenge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) announced on Monday the extension of its 'Clean Toilet Picture Challenge' till June 30, 2026, in a bid to promote improved cleanliness and user satisfaction at toilets along highways.

This initiative allows highway users to report unclean toilet facilities through the Rajmargyatra mobile app, with daily assessments and rewards of Rs 1,000 in FASTag recharge for eligible entries.

Originally launched in September 2025, the campaign has seen robust participation, with NHAI aiming for better public engagement and effective implementation of the scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

