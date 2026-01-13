Left Menu

PhonePe Ultimo Card: Everyday Rewards Redefined

The PhonePe HDFC Ultimo Credit Card, launched last year, aims to provide value through everyday transactions. It offers up to 10% cashback on essential spending categories such as bill payments, and also includes additional perks like online shopping rewards and lounge access, enhancing user experience and driving adoption.

In a strategic move to capture the daily spender's market, PhonePe launched its co-branded HDFC Ultimo Credit Card in June last year. This card focuses on providing substantial rewards on routine transactions, a departure from the conventional emphasis on luxurious, one-off purchases.

Cardholders benefit from a generous 10% cashback on essential PhonePe categories like recharges, utility bills, and DTH subscriptions. Local shopping is also rewarding with a 1% cashback on all Scan n Pay transactions, capturing the vast UPI ecosystem prevalent in India.

Elevating the overall value, the card offers 5% cashback on selected online shopping brands and includes amenities like domestic airport lounge access. By tailoring benefits to everyday spending, PhonePe HDFC Ultimo is well-positioned within the competitive landscape, appealing to consumers' habitual spending patterns.

