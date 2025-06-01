Left Menu

Tragic Case Unfolds as Child Found Dead in Almirah

In Jaipur, Rajasthan, a man and his partner allegedly killed her four-year-old daughter during a scuffle. The body was abandoned in an almirah at the man's paternal home. Police have detained the suspects and further investigation continues. The shocking crime reveals the man's criminal past, including two previous murders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 01-06-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 20:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident has unfolded in Jaipur, Rajasthan, where a man and his live-in partner have been accused of killing her four-year-old daughter. The child was allegedly choked to death during a scuffle at their rented residence. The case came to light over the weekend, drawing attention to the man's criminal history.

After the alleged murder, the man transported the child's body in a plastic bag to his paternal home in Jaitpura village, Baran district, where he hid it in an almirah. The grim discovery was made when foul odors emanated from the furniture, prompting his father to alert the authorities.

The police have detained both suspects and are conducting further investigations. This incident highlights serious concerns about the suspect's past, as he has multiple criminal cases, including two prior murders, and was recently released on bail. The community is left reeling by the details of this heinous crime.

