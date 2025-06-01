Tragic Case Unfolds as Child Found Dead in Almirah

A tragic incident has unfolded in Jaipur, Rajasthan, where a man and his live-in partner have been accused of killing her four-year-old daughter. The child was allegedly choked to death during a scuffle at their rented residence. The case came to light over the weekend, drawing attention to the man's criminal history.

After the alleged murder, the man transported the child's body in a plastic bag to his paternal home in Jaitpura village, Baran district, where he hid it in an almirah. The grim discovery was made when foul odors emanated from the furniture, prompting his father to alert the authorities.

The police have detained both suspects and are conducting further investigations. This incident highlights serious concerns about the suspect's past, as he has multiple criminal cases, including two prior murders, and was recently released on bail. The community is left reeling by the details of this heinous crime.