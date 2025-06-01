Punjab Police Busts Transnational Arms Smuggling Network
The Punjab Police have dismantled a transnational criminal network by arresting three individuals and seizing sophisticated foreign-made pistols. Police action in Amritsar revealed these individuals' direct links with Dugh, a suspect from Manawala. Connections to Pakistan-based smugglers were also uncovered, sparking deeper investigations into the network.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-06-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 20:42 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant breakthrough, the Punjab Police announced the busting of a transnational arms smuggling network following the arrest of three suspects in Amritsar.
During a routine checkpoint on the link road between Brar village and Kohala, officers intercepted the suspects traveling on a motorcycle. The subsequent search led to the discovery of eight foreign-made pistols in their possession.
The investigation unveiled connections to Dugh, a local resident, and revealed links with Pakistan-based arms smugglers. An FIR has been filed, and authorities are probing further to unravel the full extent of the network.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India's Diplomatic Offensive: MPs Set to Expose Pakistan's Terror Ties Globally
Espionage Scandal Unveiled: Arrests in Haryana and Punjab for Leaking Secrets to Pakistan
India's Diplomatic Offensive: MPs to Expose Pakistan's Terror Links Globally
India Amplifies Global Push Against Pakistan's Terror Support
Pakistan has become threat to humanity by training, financing and arming terrorists, says AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi.