Punjab Police Busts Transnational Arms Smuggling Network

In a significant breakthrough, the Punjab Police announced the busting of a transnational arms smuggling network following the arrest of three suspects in Amritsar.

During a routine checkpoint on the link road between Brar village and Kohala, officers intercepted the suspects traveling on a motorcycle. The subsequent search led to the discovery of eight foreign-made pistols in their possession.

The investigation unveiled connections to Dugh, a local resident, and revealed links with Pakistan-based arms smugglers. An FIR has been filed, and authorities are probing further to unravel the full extent of the network.

(With inputs from agencies.)