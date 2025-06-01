Left Menu

Punjab Police Busts Transnational Arms Smuggling Network

The Punjab Police have dismantled a transnational criminal network by arresting three individuals and seizing sophisticated foreign-made pistols. Police action in Amritsar revealed these individuals' direct links with Dugh, a suspect from Manawala. Connections to Pakistan-based smugglers were also uncovered, sparking deeper investigations into the network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-06-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 20:42 IST
Punjab Police Busts Transnational Arms Smuggling Network
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the Punjab Police announced the busting of a transnational arms smuggling network following the arrest of three suspects in Amritsar.

During a routine checkpoint on the link road between Brar village and Kohala, officers intercepted the suspects traveling on a motorcycle. The subsequent search led to the discovery of eight foreign-made pistols in their possession.

The investigation unveiled connections to Dugh, a local resident, and revealed links with Pakistan-based arms smugglers. An FIR has been filed, and authorities are probing further to unravel the full extent of the network.

