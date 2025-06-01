Left Menu

Stealth Strike: Ukraine's Ingenious Drone Assault on Russian Air Bases

Ukrainian secret services executed a remarkable drone attack on Russian air bases, using wooden sheds to covertly transport explosive drones. Strikes were carried out on four bases, targeting 41 Russian warplanes. The operation, named 'Spider's Web,' was led by President Zelenskiy and SBU head Vasyl Maliuk.

Updated: 01-06-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 21:01 IST
Stealth Strike: Ukraine's Ingenious Drone Assault on Russian Air Bases
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic offensive, Ukrainian secret services orchestrated a drone strike on Russian air bases by ingeniously concealing explosive drones inside wooden shed rooftops. These sheds, transported to air bases' perimeters, allowed drones to launch attacks upon remote activation, as revealed by a Ukrainian security official.

The daring operation targeted four air bases, reportedly hitting 41 Russian warplanes, although Reuters couldn't verify these claims. Unconfirmed visuals on Russian social media depicted strategic bombers engulfed in flames at Siberia's Belaya air base, highlighting the assault's scale.

Marking Ukraine's first deep-strike operation over 4,300 km from battlefronts, the attack utilized short-range drones secretly transported over vast distances. This covert operation, codenamed 'Spider's Web,' was devised under the oversight of President Zelenskiy and SBU chief Vasyl Maliuk, showcasing a tactical milestone for Kyiv.

(With inputs from agencies.)

