In a strategic offensive, Ukrainian secret services orchestrated a drone strike on Russian air bases by ingeniously concealing explosive drones inside wooden shed rooftops. These sheds, transported to air bases' perimeters, allowed drones to launch attacks upon remote activation, as revealed by a Ukrainian security official.

The daring operation targeted four air bases, reportedly hitting 41 Russian warplanes, although Reuters couldn't verify these claims. Unconfirmed visuals on Russian social media depicted strategic bombers engulfed in flames at Siberia's Belaya air base, highlighting the assault's scale.

Marking Ukraine's first deep-strike operation over 4,300 km from battlefronts, the attack utilized short-range drones secretly transported over vast distances. This covert operation, codenamed 'Spider's Web,' was devised under the oversight of President Zelenskiy and SBU chief Vasyl Maliuk, showcasing a tactical milestone for Kyiv.

(With inputs from agencies.)