Justice Sought: Non-Bailable Warrants Issued in 13-Year-Old Dalit Trader Harassment Case
A special court has issued non-bailable warrants against former police officers in a 13-year-old case of alleged harassment of a Dalit trader. Despite previous warrants, no arrests were made. The court demands their arrest and court appearance by June 20, 2025.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move, a special court has issued non-bailable warrants against former police officers linked to a 13-year-old harassment case involving a Dalit trader. The case, which involves allegations of assault and theft, has seen protracted legal proceedings.
The warrants from the Special Judge of the SC-ST court, Shivani Jailswal, follow the dismissal of relief petitions by the Allahabad High Court. The accused are required to surrender and appear in court by June 20, 2025.
The victim, Rajkumar Sonkar, claims he was detained and assaulted at the Inayatnagar police station, with personal belongings taken under duress. The developments come amid longstanding delays in the execution of previous court orders.
ALSO READ
Historic Nine-Judge Bench in Allahabad High Court: Unraveling BNSS Legal Challenges
Uttar Pradesh CM Inaugurates State-of-the-Art Legal Facilities at Allahabad High Court
CJI BR Gavai to Inaugurate Key Infrastructure at Allahabad High Court
Uttar Pradesh's Medical Disparity: Allahabad High Court Calls for Action
Yogi Adityanath Advocates for Justice: Inaugurates New Advocates Chambers at Allahabad High Court