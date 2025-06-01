Justice Sought: Non-Bailable Warrants Issued in 13-Year-Old Dalit Trader Harassment Case

In a significant move, a special court has issued non-bailable warrants against former police officers linked to a 13-year-old harassment case involving a Dalit trader. The case, which involves allegations of assault and theft, has seen protracted legal proceedings.

The warrants from the Special Judge of the SC-ST court, Shivani Jailswal, follow the dismissal of relief petitions by the Allahabad High Court. The accused are required to surrender and appear in court by June 20, 2025.

The victim, Rajkumar Sonkar, claims he was detained and assaulted at the Inayatnagar police station, with personal belongings taken under duress. The developments come amid longstanding delays in the execution of previous court orders.