Left Menu

Retired Teacher Falls Victim to Cyber Fraud

A retired teacher in Beed district was deceived of Rs 83 lakh by a cyber fraudster posing as a Maharashtra Police officer. The fraudster kept her under 'digital arrest' for 11 days, manipulating her into transferring funds. The fraud was uncovered when he demanded more money.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-06-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 22:30 IST
Retired Teacher Falls Victim to Cyber Fraud
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 65-year-old retired teacher in Beed district, Maharashtra, has fallen prey to a cyber fraud, allegedly losing Rs 83 lakh. The incident involves a scammer impersonating a Maharashtra Police officer, who coerced the woman into staying home under a 'digital arrest' and transferring substantial amounts of money.

The fraud reportedly took place over 11 days, from May 20 to May 30, during which the retiree was misled with claims of a drug-containing parcel in her name. Persuaded by the imposter, the woman transferred Rs 83 lakh to various accounts, according to a Beed cyber police official.

Suspicions arose when the fraudster demanded additional funds, prompting the woman to confide in her family. She subsequently approached local authorities, leading to a police complaint under the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita. Investigations are ongoing to unravel the extent of the misleading scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
2
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025