Retired Teacher Falls Victim to Cyber Fraud

A 65-year-old retired teacher in Beed district, Maharashtra, has fallen prey to a cyber fraud, allegedly losing Rs 83 lakh. The incident involves a scammer impersonating a Maharashtra Police officer, who coerced the woman into staying home under a 'digital arrest' and transferring substantial amounts of money.

The fraud reportedly took place over 11 days, from May 20 to May 30, during which the retiree was misled with claims of a drug-containing parcel in her name. Persuaded by the imposter, the woman transferred Rs 83 lakh to various accounts, according to a Beed cyber police official.

Suspicions arose when the fraudster demanded additional funds, prompting the woman to confide in her family. She subsequently approached local authorities, leading to a police complaint under the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita. Investigations are ongoing to unravel the extent of the misleading scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)