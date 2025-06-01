Left Menu

Himachal Scandal: Allegations, Probes, and Political Turmoil

In Himachal Pradesh, opposition leader Jai Ram Thakur accuses the Chief Minister of manipulating police actions regarding the investigation into Vimal Negi's death. The SP's controversial press conference and reluctance to cooperate with the CBI probe have sparked allegations of political interference and evidence tampering.

Updated: 01-06-2025 22:34 IST
In a heated political climate, the leader of the opposition in Himachal Pradesh, Jai Ram Thakur, has accused the state's Chief Minister of orchestrating manipulative police activities. Thakur claims that a press conference by Shimla's Superintendent of Police targeting senior officials was directed by the Chief Minister himself.

This controversy follows the High Court's decision to transfer the investigation into the death of HPPCL chief engineer Vimal Negi to the CBI. Despite this, the local government has reportedly shown reluctance in cooperating with the investigating agency, raising suspicions about tampered evidence.

Tensions escalated as the Chief Minister defended the state's actions, urging the BJP to provide evidence to the CBI. The matter deepened when senior officials, including the SP, were asked to proceed on leave, signaling potential fractures within the state's administrative machinery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

