Left Menu

Mystery Enshrouds Missing Foreign Naval Officer in Kochi Backwaters

A foreign naval officer, in Kerala for training at the Indian Naval Academy, went missing in the Kochi backwaters. The officer fell into the Ernakulam channel, prompting a search by Fire and Rescue Services and the Indian Navy. His nationality remains undisclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 01-06-2025 23:43 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 23:43 IST
Mystery Enshrouds Missing Foreign Naval Officer in Kochi Backwaters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A foreign naval officer mysteriously disappeared in the Kochi backwaters on Sunday evening, local police reported. The officer, in Kerala for training at the Indian Naval Academy in Ezhimala, was involved in what is being described as an accidental fall.

According to a defense Public Relations Officer, the officer, who is an 'international trainee', fell into the Ernakulam channel around 5:30 pm. The specific nationality of the missing trainee has not been disclosed by officials.

Search operations have been launched in the area, involving the Fire and Rescue Services and the Indian Navy. A defense statement mentioned that the trainee was on leave in Kochi and preparing to return to his home country when the incident occurred.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025