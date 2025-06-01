Mystery Enshrouds Missing Foreign Naval Officer in Kochi Backwaters

A foreign naval officer mysteriously disappeared in the Kochi backwaters on Sunday evening, local police reported. The officer, in Kerala for training at the Indian Naval Academy in Ezhimala, was involved in what is being described as an accidental fall.

According to a defense Public Relations Officer, the officer, who is an 'international trainee', fell into the Ernakulam channel around 5:30 pm. The specific nationality of the missing trainee has not been disclosed by officials.

Search operations have been launched in the area, involving the Fire and Rescue Services and the Indian Navy. A defense statement mentioned that the trainee was on leave in Kochi and preparing to return to his home country when the incident occurred.

(With inputs from agencies.)