Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh CM Reshuffles Top IPS Officers Over Public Misconduct

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav removed four IPS officers for misconduct, replacing key positions following an alleged incident involving police and a tehsildar's family. A public disagreement among officers during a crowd event also contributed to the reshuffles, aiming to restore public service integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 01-06-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 23:50 IST
Madhya Pradesh CM Reshuffles Top IPS Officers Over Public Misconduct
Mohan Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday removed four senior IPS officers from their positions due to what was described as "regrettable behaviour in public service." The decision underscores efforts to uphold public service discipline within the state's law enforcement ranks.

The officials affected include the superintendents of police for Katni and Datia, alongside the Inspector General and Deputy Inspector General of the Chambal Range. The actions ostensibly stemmed from an incident where police allegedly mistreated relatives of a tehsildar and his police officer wife, igniting further controversy.

Subsequent appointments have been made swiftly, with Suraj Verma assuming the role of Datia SP and Abhinav Vishwakarma taking over as Katni SP. Meanwhile, leadership changes in the Chambal Range appoint Sachin Atulkar as IG and Sunil Kumar Jain as DIG, aiming to restore order and credibility to law enforcement activities in these regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025