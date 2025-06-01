Madhya Pradesh CM Reshuffles Top IPS Officers Over Public Misconduct

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday removed four senior IPS officers from their positions due to what was described as "regrettable behaviour in public service." The decision underscores efforts to uphold public service discipline within the state's law enforcement ranks.

The officials affected include the superintendents of police for Katni and Datia, alongside the Inspector General and Deputy Inspector General of the Chambal Range. The actions ostensibly stemmed from an incident where police allegedly mistreated relatives of a tehsildar and his police officer wife, igniting further controversy.

Subsequent appointments have been made swiftly, with Suraj Verma assuming the role of Datia SP and Abhinav Vishwakarma taking over as Katni SP. Meanwhile, leadership changes in the Chambal Range appoint Sachin Atulkar as IG and Sunil Kumar Jain as DIG, aiming to restore order and credibility to law enforcement activities in these regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)