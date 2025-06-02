Escalating Tensions: Aid Distribution Turns Deadly in Gaza

In a tragic turn of events, over 30 Palestinians were killed, and nearly 170 were injured in south Gaza, exacerbating the dire humanitarian situation in the region. Witnesses allege Israeli soldiers fired on civilians at a food distribution point, a claim denied by Israeli authorities.

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation reported no incidents during its aid distribution in Rafah, supported by video evidence not independently verified by Reuters. The situation is further complicated by accusations from Hamas accusing Israel of manipulating aid to control desperate civilians.

Efforts to mediate a ceasefire are underway amid heightened tensions, with Egypt and Qatar spearheading negotiations. As the conflict persists, the lives of millions in Gaza hang in the balance, underscoring the need for an immediate resolution to the escalating crisis.

