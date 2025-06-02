Record-Breaking Migrant Crossings Challenge UK Government

Sunday marked a historic day as nearly 1,200 migrants crossed the English Channel from France to the UK, according to government figures—making it the highest single-day arrival this year.

The number of migrants making the perilous journey continues to rise, putting increasing pressure on the Labour government to take action. Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced plans to crack down on smuggling networks as a key solution to the crisis.

Despite cooperative efforts between the UK and French authorities, and enhanced operations in northern France, the channel remains a significant smuggling route. Migrants continue to prefer the UK due to language, family ties, or perceived opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)