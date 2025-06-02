Standoff in Istanbul: Peace Talks Amid Escalation
Russian and Ukrainian representatives are set to engage in peace talks in Istanbul. Despite escalating military actions, the discussions aim to establish a dialogue towards ending the conflict. The focus remains on drafting memorandums for a potential peace deal, but both sides remain significantly divided.
In Istanbul, Russian and Ukrainian officials prepare for a second round of peace talks as military tensions persist. The agenda centers on drafting potential peace accords and addressing prisoner swaps, yet both parties face substantial divisions over key issues.
Amid increasing hostilities, Ukraine launched a significant offensive targeting Russian bombers in Siberia, while Russia retaliated with a record number of drone strikes. Despite international pressure led by U.S. President Donald Trump, the path to peace remains fraught.
Negotiations will involve high-level delegates from the U.S., Britain, France, and Germany, along with Ukraine's defense minister and Russian Kremlin aides. The talks' success hinges on aligning divergent views on NATO ambitions, territorial disputes, and reparations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
