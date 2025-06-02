Standoff in Istanbul: Peace Talks Amid Escalation

In Istanbul, Russian and Ukrainian officials prepare for a second round of peace talks as military tensions persist. The agenda centers on drafting potential peace accords and addressing prisoner swaps, yet both parties face substantial divisions over key issues.

Amid increasing hostilities, Ukraine launched a significant offensive targeting Russian bombers in Siberia, while Russia retaliated with a record number of drone strikes. Despite international pressure led by U.S. President Donald Trump, the path to peace remains fraught.

Negotiations will involve high-level delegates from the U.S., Britain, France, and Germany, along with Ukraine's defense minister and Russian Kremlin aides. The talks' success hinges on aligning divergent views on NATO ambitions, territorial disputes, and reparations.

