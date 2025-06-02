Left Menu

Terror in Boulder: Attack Shakes Peaceful Gathering

Six people were injured in Boulder, Colorado, during a demonstration when Mohamed Soliman threw incendiary devices shouting 'Free Palestine.' The FBI and authorities described it as a terror attack. The incident heightened antisemitic tensions amid ongoing Israel-Gaza conflicts, prompting reactions from political leaders and community members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-06-2025 09:53 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 09:53 IST
Terror in Boulder: Attack Shakes Peaceful Gathering
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A violent incident in Boulder, Colorado, has left six people injured, after a 45-year-old man caused chaos at a demonstration shouting 'Free Palestine' before throwing incendiary devices. Victims ranged from 67 to 88 years old, with one in critical condition. The FBI is treating the case as an act of terrorism.

The suspect, identified as Mohamed Soliman, was apprehended and hospitalized shortly after the attack. FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed the incident as a 'targeted terror attack,' while Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser indicated it appeared to be a hate crime. Boulder Police Chief Stephen Redfearn stated Soliman acted alone.

Reactions from political leaders have underscored the heightened tensions over Israel's war in Gaza. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar condemned the act as antisemitic. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called for action against antisemitism. Meanwhile, the attack has further divided opinions on the ongoing Middle Eastern conflict.

