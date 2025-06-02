Controversial Speech Sparks Communal Tension

The police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat for allegedly delivering an inflammatory speech that could incite communal tensions.

On May 12, during a condolence meeting held at Madwa Palace Convention Hall in Kavalapadur village, Bhat addressed around 500 attendees, following the murder of Hindutva activist and known rowdy-sheeter Shuhas Shetty on May 1 in Mangaluru.

The authorities claim that Bhat's speech contained provocative statements, aiming to disturb public harmony and foster enmity between communities. Legal action under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) is set to follow.

(With inputs from agencies.)