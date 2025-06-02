Controversial Speech Sparks Communal Tension
An RSS leader, Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat, is implicated in legal proceedings for allegedly delivering a provocative speech at a condolence event, potentially inciting communal unrest. The speech occurred on May 12 at Madwa Palace Convention Hall, following the murder of a Hindutva activist in Mangaluru.
- Country:
- India
The police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat for allegedly delivering an inflammatory speech that could incite communal tensions.
On May 12, during a condolence meeting held at Madwa Palace Convention Hall in Kavalapadur village, Bhat addressed around 500 attendees, following the murder of Hindutva activist and known rowdy-sheeter Shuhas Shetty on May 1 in Mangaluru.
The authorities claim that Bhat's speech contained provocative statements, aiming to disturb public harmony and foster enmity between communities. Legal action under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) is set to follow.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Remembering the Tragedy: Mangaluru Air India Express Crash
Tragic Family Feud: Marriage Broker Killed in Mangaluru
Mangaluru's Tensions Rise: Arrest of VHP Leader Sharan Pumpwell
Mangaluru's 'Black Moon Resto Café' Unmasked in Police Raid
Tensions in Mangaluru: Communal Divides Erupt Amid Violent Killings