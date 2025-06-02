Left Menu

Controversial Speech Sparks Communal Tension

An RSS leader, Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat, is implicated in legal proceedings for allegedly delivering a provocative speech at a condolence event, potentially inciting communal unrest. The speech occurred on May 12 at Madwa Palace Convention Hall, following the murder of a Hindutva activist in Mangaluru.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 02-06-2025 10:20 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 10:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat for allegedly delivering an inflammatory speech that could incite communal tensions.

On May 12, during a condolence meeting held at Madwa Palace Convention Hall in Kavalapadur village, Bhat addressed around 500 attendees, following the murder of Hindutva activist and known rowdy-sheeter Shuhas Shetty on May 1 in Mangaluru.

The authorities claim that Bhat's speech contained provocative statements, aiming to disturb public harmony and foster enmity between communities. Legal action under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) is set to follow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

