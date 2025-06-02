Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Kolkata Police's Arrest of Instagram Influencer

The Kolkata Police's arrest of 22-year-old Instagram influencer Sharmistha Panoli for alleged communal comments has sparked controversy. The police assert all legal procedures were followed, claiming her content promoted community hatred. Critics accuse the arrest of being politically motivated, while a legal process continues in Kolkata.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 02-06-2025 10:31 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 10:31 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Kolkata Police's Arrest of Instagram Influencer
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata Police have come under scrutiny following the arrest of Sharmistha Panoli, a 22-year-old Instagram influencer, for allegedly uploading a video containing communal remarks. The police maintain that the arrest followed all legal protocols and was necessitated by the offensive nature of the content.

Police assert that Panoli's video promoted hatred among communities and that legal actions were taken only after due investigation. Despite criticisms from political figures alleging the arrest was politically driven, the police emphasized that Panoli was apprehended following a legal procedure and is now in judicial custody.

The case, lodged at the Garden Reach Police Station, has ignited a political debate with contrasting opinions on the actions taken by Kolkata Police. While the police attribute their actions to maintaining communal harmony, opposition voices question the motives behind the arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025