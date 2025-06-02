Controversy Erupts Over Kolkata Police's Arrest of Instagram Influencer

Kolkata Police have come under scrutiny following the arrest of Sharmistha Panoli, a 22-year-old Instagram influencer, for allegedly uploading a video containing communal remarks. The police maintain that the arrest followed all legal protocols and was necessitated by the offensive nature of the content.

Police assert that Panoli's video promoted hatred among communities and that legal actions were taken only after due investigation. Despite criticisms from political figures alleging the arrest was politically driven, the police emphasized that Panoli was apprehended following a legal procedure and is now in judicial custody.

The case, lodged at the Garden Reach Police Station, has ignited a political debate with contrasting opinions on the actions taken by Kolkata Police. While the police attribute their actions to maintaining communal harmony, opposition voices question the motives behind the arrest.

