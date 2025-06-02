Tragic Turn of Domestic Discord: A Murder Unveiled in Delhi

A tragic domestic disturbance led to the murder of a 40-year-old woman in southeast Delhi's Jamia Nagar. The woman lived with her husband's second wife, who confessed to the crime, citing ongoing domestic discord and personal insecurity as motives.

According to the police, the woman's body was discovered early Monday morning with multiple stab wounds in the neck and abdomen. The second wife resided in the flat with her three sons, who were also reportedly involved.

A PCR call at 4.25 am initially reported a suspected theft, but responding officers found no signs of forced entry. Instead, they found a scene of domestic turmoil and violence that escalated fatally.

(With inputs from agencies.)