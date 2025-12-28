Tragic Mishap: Woman Killed by Reversing JCB in Mumbai
A 40-year-old JCB driver has been arrested in Mumbai after allegedly reversing the machine into a woman, causing her death. The incident happened at Chimbai ground in Bandra. The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital, while the driver faces charges under the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita.
A JCB driver, aged 40, was apprehended in Mumbai following a tragic accident where the machinery he operated allegedly struck and killed a woman. The unfortunate incident took place at Chimbai ground in the Bandra area on Friday night, as reported by police on Sunday.
The victim, who remains unidentified, was reportedly sleeping on the spot when she was fatally crushed as the JCB was reversed by its driver, Salim Noor Khan. Despite efforts to save her, she was declared dead upon arrival at a local hospital, according to authorities.
Khan has been booked for causing death by negligence under the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, with further investigations being conducted by the Bandra police forces into the grave incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
