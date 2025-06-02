Left Menu

Congress Demands Fire Audit After Cruise Boat Blaze in Mandovi River

The Congress has demanded a fire audit of vessels on the Mandovi River following a cruise boat fire near Panaji. The blaze, which broke out early Saturday, posed a significant threat to nearby casino ships. No casualties occurred due to quick action by a tugboat operator.

The Congress called for a comprehensive fire audit of vessels operating on the Mandovi River after a passenger cruise boat caught fire near the Betim jetty close to Panaji. The incident, which unfolded in the early hours of Saturday, saw the vessel dangerously drifting near offshore casino ships. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

Amit Patkar, President of the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee, highlighted the lack of firefighting equipment on the vessel, which compelled it to navigate approximately a nautical mile to Panaji for assistance. Patkar emphasized that the absence of passengers at the time of the blaze prevented a potential tragedy.

Criticizing the state government's neglect of safety protocols, Patkar urged the implementation of fire control facilities within the river and a thorough verification of vessel registrations by the Captain of Ports Department. He called for an audit to ensure all boats are registered and meet safety standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

