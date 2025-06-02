Tragic Accident: Couple Dies While Distributing Wedding Cards

A tragedy unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district as a couple died in a road accident while distributing their son's wedding cards.

According to Nagina Station House Officer Tejpal Singh, the couple, Khub Singh, aged 62, and his wife Lali Devi, aged 56, were returning from delivering wedding invitations for their son's upcoming ceremony on June 9.

An unidentified vehicle struck their motorcycle on the Nagina-Dhampur road. The couple was immediately taken to a community health centre where they were declared dead. Authorities have sent the bodies for post-mortem and an investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)