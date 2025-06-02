Left Menu

Tragic Accident: Couple Dies While Distributing Wedding Cards

A tragic road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district claimed the lives of a couple returning on a motorcycle after distributing their son’s wedding cards. The collision occurred on the Nagina-Dhampur road with an unidentified vehicle, resulting in their deaths at a community health centre. Investigations are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijnor | Updated: 02-06-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 16:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragedy unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district as a couple died in a road accident while distributing their son's wedding cards.

According to Nagina Station House Officer Tejpal Singh, the couple, Khub Singh, aged 62, and his wife Lali Devi, aged 56, were returning from delivering wedding invitations for their son's upcoming ceremony on June 9.

An unidentified vehicle struck their motorcycle on the Nagina-Dhampur road. The couple was immediately taken to a community health centre where they were declared dead. Authorities have sent the bodies for post-mortem and an investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

