'Depressed' man ends life by jumping off third floor of Mumbai mall

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-06-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 19:24 IST
A man allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the third floor of a mall in Mumbai's Ghatkopar West area on Monday morning, a police official said.

Deceased Deepak Haresh Joshi (38), who ended his life in R City Mall, was reportedly depressed, the Parksite police station official said.

''He was living separately from his wife due to a dispute. He was reportedly under depression for the past few days. His body was found by security guards at the mall. His father Harish Joshi has been informed about the incident,'' the official said.

An accidental death report (ADR) has been registered and further probe into the incident is underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

